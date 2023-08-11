ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The organizers of the 2023 West Texas Fair and Rodeo have revealed the lineup of musicians who will be performing at the event. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of artists who will be showcasing their skills on stage this September. Take a look below to see the lineup:

  • Friday, September 8 – Lance Battalion
  • Saturday, September 9 – 12 Mile Road
  • Sunday, September 10 – El Gran Sabor
  • Monday, September 11 – Braxton Keith
  • Tuesday, September 12 – Finis Smith
  • Wednesday, September 13 – T. Graham Brown
  • Thursday, September 14 – Grady Spencer & The Work
  • Friday, September 15 – Jake Bush
  • Saturday, September 16 – Mason Ramsey
Courtesy of the West Texas Fair and Rodeo