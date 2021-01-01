204th COVID-19 related death reported in Taylor County, 43 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19 related death and 43 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 43 new cases, 14 are from PCR tests and 29 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a male in his 90s. It is unknown if he had preexisting conditions.

One hundred three patients recovered, but 126 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,229 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,136 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: