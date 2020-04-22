21 new positive COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 185

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reports a total of 185 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Taylor County.

The demographics presented by the City not including AbiMar’s positive cases show 3 of the COVID-19 patients have died in Abilene but 30 have recovered. Most patients are currently in self-isolation at home, though some are hospitalized. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

According to a press release issued by the City of Abilene Monday afternoon, 9 Abilene/Taylor Co. Health District staff members, two emergency management employees, and three Abilene Fire Department members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it a total of 14 employees.

A Limited Shelter in Place Order is currently in effect through April 30, shutting down non-essential businesses and only permitting people to leave their homes for essential activities.

