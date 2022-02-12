CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police in Cisco arrested two young men from the Metroplex Friday, after they led multiple police units on a highway chase, for charges including vehicle theft.

According to the Cisco Police Department (CPD), Mark Miranda, of Richardson, and Terlin Shyne, of Dallas, both 21 years old, traveled from the Metroplex to Cisco, looking for help in getting their vehicle up and running.

They were reportedly towed to Texas Auto Performance, off Conrad Hilton Boulevard, early Friday morning. Police said they were seen sitting in their black Hyundai, in front of the auto repair shop.

Employees at the auto shop told police the two young men were acting suspicious, according to CPD, and attempting to sell the car due to “mechanical failure.”

Employees of Texas Auto Performance in Cisco got their car running again, but an officer pulled them over shortly after for not displaying registration.

The men showed the officer their vehicle information, and Miranda was issued a citation.

Police said the car stalled again, later in the afternoon, on South Highway 6. Miranda and Shyne returned to Texas Auto Performance, just as a Domino’s Pizza delivery was being made to the auto shop.

The two men stole the delivery driver’s vehicle, as reported by Cisco Police, while they were inside delivering the meal.

The two men drove through Cisco, heading towards Eastland, in the stolen vehicle. Auto shop mechanics followed them, while talking with police on the phone.

By the time they turned on to Spur 490, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper, along with additional DPS officers and Cisco Police were involved in a chase.

In the stolen white sedan, the driver crashed through highway signs, and into a culvert. The duo was taken into custody shortly after.

Now, Mark Miranda and Terlin Shyne are both in Eastland County Jail on felony charges of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The Cisco Police Department commended the efforts made by local law enforcement, as well as the owners and employees of Texas Auto Performance for their actions during a dangerous situation.