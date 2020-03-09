21-year-old woman killed in Callahan Co. crash

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 21-year-old woman died after a car crash in Callahan County early Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Madison Rachelle Michalak, of Orlando, Florida, was killed in a one-car crash about 12 miles south of Clyde around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

DPS says Michalak was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty eastbound on State Highway 36 when she veered off the roadway near Park Road 2226 into the north ditch. She then overcorrected and went across the road into the south ditch before crashing into a fence and trees, and then rolling over.

The roads were clear and the weather was dry, and Michalak was wearing a seatbelt, according to the DPS preliminary crash report.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation.