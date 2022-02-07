ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new face is taking over 211 Texas, an agency built around helping those in need find financial, health, housing and transportation assistance.

Roughly two weeks ago, founder of 211 Texas in Abilene and director Mary Cooksey retired, passing the reins over to Marcus Wiley, an Abilene native returning home after 10 years.

Wiley was officially announced as the new director last Friday, in the midst of the hard freeze.

“Well, it was not the week I expected,” Wiley said, chuckling.

Beginning his tenure with multiple days of snow, ice and below-freezing temperatures, while also having most of his staff working remotely because of the pandemic was a trial by fire to say the least.

“My 211 team was great,” Wiley said. “They were there with me, helping me, as I was knocking on the doors of their offices, saying ‘how do we do this and what’s next?'”

Wiley spent 10 years away from Abilene, attending school at Baylor University, then moving to Portland, Oregon where he worked for a 211 agency. That experience, Wiley said, help put him at ease during a high intensity first few days.

Before he took over, he was able to shadow Mary Cooksey, whose 21 years of experience he called invaluable. Over the four months he shadowed Cooksey, he was able to pick her brain and brainstorm ideas for the future of 211 Texas.

“We were able to talk about ideas of where to take the program, take the services, how we can increase it’s accessibility and increase awareness of what 211 is.” Wiley said.

While Wiley is grateful to be the new director, he wasn’t expecting to work for 211. In fact, he was planning on woodworking full time before President and CEO of United Way Dr. Cathy Ashby called him about the job.

“He has a servant’s heart, always thinking of other’s first,” Dr. Ashby said. “He’s very selfless, something we noticed right from the beginning. That’s the type of qualities we need from somebody leading the program.”

She also said 211’s goal is to advocate for those without a voice, and said Wiley will be that voice for them because of his compassionate heart for the Abilene community.

Marcus Wiley said he’s excited to be able to give back to the community that watched him grow up.

“I left Abilene, but I almost needed to leave to be able to see that Abilene is special,” Wiley said. “It’s unique in the way the community rallies around each other in times of need.”

He said he knows the state and the city are growing rapidly, but knows the foundation Cooksey built is strong and is ready to build on that and put his vision into action in the years to come.