22 new COVID-19 cases in Abilene, total of 277

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 22 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to 277. According to the city, a total of 2318 tests have been administered and 81 people have recovered.

Most Abilene COVID-19 patients are in self-isolation, however, several are hospitalized and three are deceased.

AbiMar Foods became a hotspot for the virus and contributed to the increase in positive cases. Since March 31, 10% of their entire workforce tested positive for COVID-19. All 500-600 employees were tested. The company resumed operations on April 21 after closing for one week.

Other Abilene locations connected to COVID-19 include DRI, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, Walmart on Southwest Drive, and the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units, the Abilene Fire Department, and the Abilene Police Department.

According to the city of Abilene, 41 Fire Department members tested positive with COVID-19, most of the firefighters have little to mild symptoms, including Fire Chief Cande Flores who says he is only experiencing minor symptoms such as headache, minor body aches, a little cough, no fever.

Police Chief Standridge confirmed 9 APD officers had tested positive for the Coronavirus as of Monday morning. The APD assures all infected officers are in quarantine and that more tests are being implemented.

The City of Abilene will provide updates on COVID-19 each afternoon.

