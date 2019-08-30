22-year-old man killed in Callahan Co. crash

22-year-old Casey Rachal, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in a car accident Thursday night on I-20 in Callahan County.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 22-year-old Casey Dylan Rachal, of Natchitoches, Louisiana was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 at 7:33 Thursday night.

The report states that Rachal was traveling east on Interstate 20 approximately half a mile east of Abilene when a Freightliner towing a trailer slowed down and merged left as the right lane closed.

Rachal was unable to control the speed of his 1993 Chevrolet pickup and crashed into the back of the trailer being towed by the Freightliner, according to the report.

Rachal was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Freightliner, 62-year-old Marcus Clyde Humphrey, of Peoria, Ariz., was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

DPS says the crash is still under investigation, and that this information is from a preliminary report and may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators’ findings.