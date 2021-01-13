226 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 136 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District report 226 new COVID-19 cases and 136 hospitalizations.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 226 new cases, 193 are from PCR tests and 33 are from antigen tests.

116 patients recovered, but as of Monday afternoon, 136 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 12,651 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,471 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: