23 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 16 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 23 new cases, 4 are from PCR tests and 19 are from antigen tests.

Sixteen patients recovered, but 16 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,777 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: