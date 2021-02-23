23 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries & 2 deaths reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries, and two deaths.

The 23 new positive cases and 82 recoveries bring the active total to 818.

The City of Abilene says the two deaths were a male in his 90s and a female in her 70s.

There have been 15,014 total cases reported in Taylor County.

A total of 27 people remain hospitalized with the virus, including 21 in Taylor County and six outside the county.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below:

There have now been 342 total COVID-19-related deaths in Taylor County.

