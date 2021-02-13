23 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths including 20-year-old reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 23 new cases, 4 are from PCR tests and 19 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths are four males in their 80s, a female in her 70s, a female in her 60s, and a female in her 20s. It is unknown if they had any pre-existing conditions.

Eighty-four patients recovered, but 29 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,885 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,342 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

February 13, 2021 COVID testing result numbers

