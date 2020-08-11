23 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County; 52 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Latest coronavirus numbers from Abilene and Taylor County show 23 new COVID-19 cases and 52 new recoveries. The total number of active cases is 501.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Tuesday reported 7 new PCR-tested cases and 16 new antigen-tested cases. The cumulative total for the year in Taylor County is now 1,778 cases.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County are now at 21. Of those 21, 7 are residents of the county, and 14 are not.

Fifty-two additional people were marked as recovered in the newly released data. The total of recovered patients is now 1,254.