Abilene, Taylor County holding joint press conference on COVID-19

23 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 423; 15 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases.

The 23 new positives and 13 recoveries bring the total number of active cases to 120, and 423 total positive cases reported in Taylor County this year.

There have been 8466 tests administered, and 298 have recovered.

15 people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County, an increase of 6 from yesterday.

Abilene-Taylor County Health District Director Annette Lerma said in press conference Wednesday morning that the week of June 8, only 1% of the tests conducted in Taylor County yielded positive results, but last week, 12% of the tests were positive.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below:

July 1, 2020 COVID-19 testing numbers for Taylor County
July 1, 2020 expanded statistics on COVID-19 cases for Taylor County

