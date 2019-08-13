23-year-old Dyess Airman dies while on leave

ABILENE, Texas — A Dyess airman died Saturday while on leave in Idaho.

According to an article on the Dyess Air Force Base website, 23-year-old Senior Airman Dallon Hill died in Saint Anthony, Idaho.

Hill was assigned to the 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, according to the article.

According to his obituary, Hill leaves behind a 2-month-old daughter.

An article on RexburgStandardJournal.com states that Hill drowned Saturday night after jumping off Fun Farm Bridge in an area where he’d been swimming many times before.

