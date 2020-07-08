24 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new hospitalizations in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County Wednesday, and 27 patients are currently hospitalized. 8 new recoveries were reported.

Updated statistics show there are now 269 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The 24 new COVID-19 positives are all attributed to PCR testing, which has been the gold standard to determine active infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 597 PCR positives have been recorded in Abilene to-date.

The second type of test – known as antigen testing – is becoming more popular and is also accurate at determining active infections, so the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District has begun releasing statistics on those tests as well.

The Health District has received a total of 212 COVID-19 antigen test positives since June 25, 2020, an increase of 15 from yesterday.

Between the two types of tests, there have been a total of 809 cases since the outbreak began.

BigCountryHomepage will keep track of local COVID-19 statistics each day. Check back for the latest information.