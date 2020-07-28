24 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 45 hospitalizations

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 24 new positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 17 new positives from PCR tests and 7 from antigen tests, for a total of 24 new positive cases.

There are a total of 454 active cases from PCR tests and 455 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of 909 active cases in Taylor County.

Since tracking began, there have been a total of 1,036 positive cases from PCR tests and 539 from antigen tests, for a total of 1,575 positive results.

According to the health district, there are 45 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 21 from Taylor County and 24 from outside the county.

There have been 49 new recoveries.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Taylor County is 72, and the average age of those hospitalized is 59.

July 28, 2020 COVID-19 testing numbers for Taylor County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News