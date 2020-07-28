24 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 45 hospitalizations

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 24 new positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 17 new positives from PCR tests and 7 from antigen tests, for a total of 24 new positive cases.

There are a total of 454 active cases from PCR tests and 455 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of 909 active cases in Taylor County.

Since tracking began, there have been a total of 1,036 positive cases from PCR tests and 539 from antigen tests, for a total of 1,575 positive results.

According to the health district, there are 45 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 21 from Taylor County and 24 from outside the county.

There have been 49 new recoveries.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Taylor County is 72, and the average age of those hospitalized is 59.