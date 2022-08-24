ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 24-year-old Braden Harris was arrested Tuesday, accused of burglarizing an Abilene Sayles area home and attempting to sexually assault the home’s resident.

According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Amarillo Street just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, after a resident reported that their home was entered and they were assaulted. The victim also said the suspect stole items and ran off.

Searching the Sayles area, police located an Abilene man who matched the victim’s description of the suspect. He was then taken to the APD station for questioning.

Braden Harris, 24, was arrested and charged with First Degree Felony Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit a Sexual Offense. He was also charged with Second Degree Felony Burglary of Habitation for another home break-in reported earlier in the day.