24-year-old Abilene native announces intent to run for Abilene City Council Place 2

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 24-year-old Abilene native has announced his intent to run for Abilene City Council Place 2.

This is the position being vacated by Councilman Jack Rentz. Rentz announced on Monday that he would not be seeking a second term.

“It is time to have a voice on our City Council that will represent all of Abilene, and bring everyone in this community back to the table,” said Hubbard in a Social Media post.

“In this campaign, we will fight for everyone and we will fight for a better city that represents its entire population. We must fight to make sure that no one continues to get swept underneath the rug. We must fight to embrace the diversity in this city, not push it away. We must fight to embrace progression in this city, not push it away. And we must fight every day to build our city in a way that will benefit everyone.”

Hubbard has lived in Abilene his entire life; He attended Jim Ned High School and Hardin-Simmons University.

Hubbard’s entire statement reads as follows:

The day is finally here. It is no secret that I have been extremely invested in politics at every level since a young age. I have dreamed of running for office in our city for over 10 years now, and after a couple years of preparation, it is time to make that dream a reality. I will be running for Place 2 on Abilene’s City Council. This is a non-partisan election, so I invite people from all political parties, all walks of life, all races, all demographics, and all religions to join me. It is time to have a voice on our City Council that will represent all of Abilene, and bring everyone in this community back to the table. In this campaign, we will fight for everyone and we will fight for a better city that represents its entire population. We must fight to make sure that no one continues to get swept underneath the rug. We must fight to embrace the diversity in this city, not push it away. We must fight to embrace progression in this city, not push it away. And we must fight every day to build our city in a way that will benefit everyone. There are so many issues that I can’t wait to discuss with all of you and I can’t wait to get out there and connect with all of the voters of this great community. My Faith has never been stronger & I truly believe in this Campaign and our ability to make this happen. The stakes are too high to leave anything on the table this time, but I will ALWAYS bet on this city and the beating heart of this great community. That is why I am #AllinForAbilene. I know we can do this, and I know that we will do it #2GETHER. Peace and Blessings to you all!

The election is set for May 1, 2021.