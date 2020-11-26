242 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co., active cases approach 3k

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 242 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The health district says a man in his 80s is the latest COVID-19 death in the county, and it is unknown if he had underlying conditions.

There were 71 recoveries, bringing active cases to 2,977.

Hospitalizations are currently at 106, according to the health district.

COVID-related data from today and Friday will not be processed until Saturday and released on Sunday, the health district states.

For further demographic information, see the image below: