24th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 7 new cases and 48 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Latest coronavirus numbers from Abilene and Taylor County show one new death related to the virus, 7 new cases, and a whopping 48 recoveries. The total number of active cases is 459

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Wednesday reported no new PCR-tested cases and 7 new antigen-tested cases. The cumulative total for the year in Taylor County is now 1,785 cases.

One new death consisted of a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions. The average age of death, according to the health district, is 73. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 24.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County are now at 21. Of those 21, 10 are residents of the county, and 11 are not.

Forty-eight additional people were marked as recovered in the newly released data. The total of recovered patients is now 1,302.