25-year-old Lubbock man dies after being hit by vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday night, the Texas Department of Safety responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at US Highway 62/82 west of FM 1729.

The victim, 25-year-old Nathaniel Vargas, was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, DPS said.

Vargas and a group of people were popping fireworks near the highway when a small grass fire started in the center median, according to DPS.

Vargas was able to extinguish the fire but was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing the street back to the right side of the highway.