25-year-old Lubbock man dies after being hit by vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday night, the Texas Department of Safety responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at US Highway 62/82 west of FM 1729.

The victim, 25-year-old Nathaniel Vargas, was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, DPS said.

Vargas and a group of people were popping fireworks near the highway when a small grass fire started in the center median, according to DPS.

Vargas was able to extinguish the fire but was struck by a vehicle as he was crossing the street back to the right side of the highway.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story