26 ICE detainees test positive for COVID-19 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Jones County officials say 26 detainees at the ICE Bluebonnet Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued Wednesday evening, Jones County Judge Dale Spurgin says 26 detainees have tested positive for the virus, along with two employees at the facility.

All 26 of the detainees that tested positive are being treated within the facility, according to the news release.

Spurgin says the five previous people who tested positive in the county have recovered.