26 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 40 hospitalizations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Public Health District report 26 total new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional recoveries.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 33 new cases, 13 came from PCR tests and 13 came from antigen tests.

There are 40 patients who remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time.

To-date, 417 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25. A total of 904 PRC tests have resulted in positive, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County to 1,321.

Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below:

July 19, 2020 COVID-19 testing numbers for Taylor County
July 19, 2020 expanded statistics on COVID-19 cases for Taylor County

