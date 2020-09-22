27 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 29 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 and 29 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 433.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 27 new cases, 10 are from PCR tests and 17 are from antigen tests.

Twenty-nine patients recovered, but 19 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,821 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: