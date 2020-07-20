27 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 37 new recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Public Health District report 27 total new cases of COVID-19 and 37 additional recoveries.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 27 new cases, 17 came from PCR tests and 10 came from antigen tests.

There are 40 patients who remain hospitalized, and their current conditions are not known at this time.

To-date, 427 antigen tests have been reported positive since June 25. A total of 921 PRC tests have resulted in positive, bringing the total of COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County to 1,348.

Further demographic information for Taylor County’s COVID-19 patients can be found in the graphics below: