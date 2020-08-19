27th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 34 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 27th COVID-19-related death and 34 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County; the total number of active cases is 371.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 34 new cases, 21 are from PCR tests and 13 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the two new deaths reported include a male in his 80s with pre-existing conditions, and a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.

Thirty patients recovered, but 19 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1907 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: