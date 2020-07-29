28 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 44 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas(KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 28 new positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 13 new positives from PCR tests and 15 from antigen tests, for a total of 28 new positive cases.

There are a total of 442 active cases from PCR tests and 458 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of 900 active cases in Taylor County.

Since tracking began, there have been a total of 1,049 positive cases from PCR tests and 554 from antigen tests, for a total of 1,603 positive results.

According to the health district, there are 44 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 19 from Taylor County and 25 from outside the county.

There have been 37 new recoveries.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Taylor County is 72, and the average age of those hospitalized is 59.