28 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 44 hospitalizations

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas(KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 28 new positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 13 new positives from PCR tests and 15 from antigen tests, for a total of 28 new positive cases.

There are a total of 442 active cases from PCR tests and 458 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of 900 active cases in Taylor County.

Since tracking began, there have been a total of 1,049 positive cases from PCR tests and 554 from antigen tests, for a total of 1,603 positive results.

According to the health district, there are 44 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 19 from Taylor County and 25 from outside the county.

There have been 37 new recoveries.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Taylor County is 72, and the average age of those hospitalized is 59.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News