28 new COVID-19 in Taylor County, 23 hospitalizations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 409.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 28 new cases, 1 is from PCR tests and 27 are from antigen tests.

Twenty-five patients recovered, but 23 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,668 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: