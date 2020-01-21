28th annual MLK banquet encourages everyday leadership

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB / KRBC) – Live music, tasty food and thoughtful reflection filled the Abilene Convention Center Monday night as diners attended the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. City-wide Banquet.

The Abilene Black Chamber of Commerce hosts the yearly celebration, which pulls double duty. One purpose of the banquet is to honor the legacy of Dr. King, the other is to raise funds for the commerce’s scholarships to be handed out next month.

“He was about all people, he worked for equality,” said ABCC President Delores Moore.

However, this year’s banquet had an additional purpose – ignite a desire for change and a spark of passion in those close enough to hear the words of event speakers.

“He wanted us all to be change agents and just be that person that makes the world wonderful,” said Moore.

One of the evening’s featured speakers was Colonel Todd A. Bean, a 25-year United States Airman who was previously stationed at Dyess Air Force Base and took part in many local community organizations during his time in Abilene.

Bean now serves at a base in Georgia and returned to the Key City to share one message with those at the banquet. He urged diners that they can lead in many ways and many places, but your voice and vote can only be heard if you share them.

“Being a leader whether it’s a tactical event at your job, or to make a difference in a person’s life all builds upon a strategic initiative that may build on economic policy shaping. Those who are in positions of that can further effect the community,” said Col. Moore.