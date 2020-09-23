29 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 25 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 437.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 29 new cases, 17 are from PCR tests and 12 are from antigen tests.

Twenty-five patients recovered, but 19 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,850 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: