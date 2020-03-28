2nd DRI resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District has received its second confirmed positive test result for COVID-19 in Taylor County.

This brings the total positive test count for Taylor County to three, including a positive result reported by Dyess Air Force Base on March 26.

The second infected individual is a male in his 40s, living at Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI). Abilene Taylor County Public Health District staff traveled to DRI Thursday, March 26, to test the individual, and received the positive test result Friday, March 27.

The infected individual lives in a different house on the DRI campus than the first confirmed positive case, and is currently receiving care under quarantine at DRI.

The City of Abilene and Abilene Taylor County Public Health District continue to closely monitor DRI and its population of special needs residents.

The Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District urges area residents to protect themselves, and our medically fragile community members from the spread of COVID-19 by:

Practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as possible

Washing or sanitizing hands often

Covering sneezes and coughs

Avoid touching your face

Staying home if you are sick

Routinely cleaning commonly touched surfaces

If an individual feels they may be showing symptoms for COVID-19, it is important they first call their medical provider or the Abilene Taylor-County Public Health District at 325.692.5600 for screening and further instruction. Please do not arrive at a medical office, facility, or hospital without first making contact by phone and receiving instruction.