2nd murder suspect arrested in connection to Snyder homicide

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The second of two murder suspects wanted out of Scurry County has been arrested.

According to a news release issued by the Snyder Police Department (SPD) Wednesday afternoon, 28-year-old Misty Ann Parham is in custody in connection to the murder of 38-year-old Norris Lee Williams, who was found dead at an apartment last Thursday morning.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, so they are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (325) 573-0261.

Donald Earl Emerson, 40, was arrested Tuesday on a murder warrant in connection to the case.

No further information will be released as the investigation is ongoing, SPD says.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.