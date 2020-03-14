1  of  2
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes near Snyder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck north of Snyder Friday evening, according to a preliminary report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake’s location was 10.4 miles north of Snyder, or 41.2 miles northwest of Sweetwater. It struck at about 8:09 p.m.

There were not any immediate reports of damage.

According to Scholastic.com, an earthquake measuring 3.0 might be noticed if one is sitting still. The site states a hanging object, like a model airplane, may swing.

Just last September, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck near the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

