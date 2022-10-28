Texas DPS: 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338.

One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a third truck to hit the first two. One truck caught fire.

As a result, the westbound lane was shut off and is now reopened, but moving very slowly.

Texas DPS also said there are some serious injuries due to the pileup.

Due to the wet roads Friday and over the Halloween weekend in the Big Country, Texas DPS advises all to be careful and take it slow while driving.

