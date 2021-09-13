3.6 magnitude earthquake one of three to rattle Big Country over the weekend

HERMLEIGH, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was the largest of three to rattle the Big Country over the weekend.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck 11.4 miles north/northeast of Hermleigh, 15.1 miles east/northeast of Snyder, and 26.3 miles northwest of Sweetwater.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled the ground Sunday at 6:26 a.m. 10.7 miles north/northeast of Hermleigh, 15.1 miles east/northeast of Snyder, and 25.3 miles northwest of Sweetwater.

Just 30 minutes later at 6:57 a.m., a 2.6 magnitude quake hit 12.1 miles west/southwest of Rotan,15.8 miles east/northeast of Snyder, and 27.0 mi north/northwest of Sweetwater.

This is the fourth earthquake reported by the USGS in the area in the last five days, after a 2.6 magnitude quake hit last Wednesday.