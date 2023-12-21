FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 3.6 magnitude earthquake has been reported 18.1 kilometers (approximately 11 miles) northeast of Hermleigh, Texas.

The earthquake occurred at 8:49 p.m. on December 21, just more than a week after a 3.8 magnitude quake occurred in the same area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake is measured to be 8.6 kilometers (5.34 miles) in depth.

BigCountryHomepage has not received reports of damage or injuries and will keep you posted if new information arises.