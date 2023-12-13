FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you were near the county line between Scurry and Fisher, you may have felt a 3.8 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday evening.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred on December 13 at 7:14 p.m. near the border of Scurry and Fisher Counties. The quake’s depth was approximately 7.9 kilometers or nearly five miles.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was felt in Roby, Snyder, Hermleigh, and surrounding areas. Residents reported it as a weak-to-light earthquake with little to no damage.

BigCountryHomepage has not received reports of damage or injuries at this time and will keep you posted if new information arises.