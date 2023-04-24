ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two house fires in Abilene’s Cobb Park neighborhood and another near Impact caused more than $60,000 in collective damages Sunday and Monday morning.

At around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house on fire in the 2100 block of North 6th Street. Crews noted that the house showed smoke and fire from a front bedroom area. AFD said firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the rest of the house and neighbors. The fire is still under investigation, but damages were assessed to be about $40,000.

Bing Maps: 3 fires in Abilene

A few hours later, AFD went to a fire in the 700 block of Huckleberry Lane. There, AFD noted that it was a large shed in the backyard of the home’s property which caught fire. They said it was full involved, and the flames spread to two other sheds quickly. Firefighters were able to stop the fire, which was determined to be a malfunctioning generator. Approximate amount of damages were valued at $20,000.

At 3:30 a.m. Monday, AFD was called back out to the 2100 block of North 6th Street, discovering heavy fire and smoke from a house. AFD did not specify whether or not it was the same house that caught fire less than just 14 hours earlier. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, and nobody was at the home. This fire is still being investigated, and damages have not been assessed yet.