3 Abilene moms torching workplace stereotypes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Three Key City mothers are showing that they can be caregivers and career women, handling the heat in the kitchen and the metal shop.

Sally Jackson, Bathshua Barron, and Kayla Adams are defying the odds by doing jobs predominantly performed by men.

“It’s been a very big growing experience, being a female, starting in a field that I have never been in,” said Adams.

They’re doing it all while juggling conditions that might seem unbearable to some, and still come home to fulfill their other role as full-time mothers.

“I think it’s really built for women who want to work hard and want to put in a great day of work,” said Barron.

Adams says the number of women in the welding industry continues to grow, sealing a new opportunity for other women in the future.

“Every time I’ve kind of been intimidated by a job they gave me, you succeed, and that doubt goes away,” said Adams.

Jackson says her favorite part about her job is, “actually, getting to weld all day. Being under a hood and getting to burn metal, it’s fun, it’s great. And to see the end product at the end of the day, whatever you accomplished, there’s no other feeling than that.”

Although Barron loves working, she does like the idea of spending more time at home with her 5-year-old son.

“It can be stressful sometimes, but for the most part I enjoy what I do. You can’t learn enough, you’re always learning and that’s what I like about this job,” said Barron.

Despite the labor, they say they are grateful to be given the opportunity to work.

“I know we’re outweighed by men, but if you’re willing to do it and you want to do it, and it’s something that drives you, then go for it,” said Jackson.

