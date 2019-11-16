3 children, 2 adults die after shooting inside San Diego home, police say

SAN DIEGO – Five people, including three children, have died after a shooting inside a San Diego home early Saturday, police said.

An 11-year-old survived the violence and was in surgery, said Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department by email.

The deceased include a 31-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, and three children ages 3 years old to 9 years old, Dobbs said.

The suspected shooter is among the dead.

Police were dispatched to the residence in the community of Paradise Hills, a working- and middle-class neighborhood of mostly postwar homes southeast of downtown San Diego, at 6:49 p.m. based on a call from a woman, now deceased, who was in the home, Dobbs said.

Authorities received a “secondary call from relative who lived next door,” he said.

One neighbor who reported the violence — it’s not clear if this was the relative next door — reported hearing arguing and what sounded like a nail gun going off, according to NBC San Diego.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

