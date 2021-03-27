3 COVID-19 related deaths, 8 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three COVID-19 related deaths and eight new cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that out of the 8 new cases, 7 came from PCR tests, and one from antigen tests.

The newest deaths include two males in their 70s, and one female in her 70s.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,380 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 175 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: