3 dead, 1 hurt after reported shooting at Texas apartment

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in Arlington.

The Arlington Police Department said in a statement that it believes the shooter is among the three found dead in an apartment Wednesday morning.

Another tenant in the complex called 911 about 5 a.m. to report a woman who was unconscious inside a car with a gunshot wound and an apparent bullet hole in the passenger’s side window.

She’s hospitalized in critical condition.

Police went to another apartment, where they found the front door kicked in and the bodies of a woman, her ex-boyfriend and a 15-year-old boy inside.