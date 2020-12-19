3 deaths, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths and 30 new positive cases.

The health department says two nursing home residents, a man and woman in their 70s, and a man in his 70s that did not live in a nursing home became the latest Brown Co. residents to die after contracting the virus. It is unknown if they had additional medical conditions.

With 30 new positives and 25 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 386 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 56, and there are currently nine people hospitalized with the virus.

