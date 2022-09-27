3 fires ignite in Haskell overnight, high school rushes to be ready for home game after locker room fire

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three fires were reported early Tuesday morning, two happening on school grounds and one at a church. While investigation is ongoing, Haskell High School is scrambling to make accommodations for visitors for its home game this Friday.

The first fire was reported around 1:30 Tuesday morning on Haskell CISD school grounds, Superintendent Lonnie Hise told KTAB/KRBC, at an old cafeteria building which was used for storage.

Just a short walk away, a storage building at the Haskell Church of Christ also caught fire in the early morning hours. Thankfully, the church told KTAB/KRBC it was a storage building that was affected and they called it ‘not a major loss.’

The third fire reported was the visitors locker room at Indian Field. Supt. Hise said he and his staff is working to make accommodations for the visiting team in time for Friday night’s football game.

All three fires were successfully extinguished by 7:15 Tuesday morning.

While the investigation continues, check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest updates and local news.