3 found dead in North Texas home ruled homicide-suicide

AZLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities have ruled the deaths of three people found shot to death in a North Texas home a double murder and suicide.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office identified the dead as 39-year-old Harley W. Ryan, 35-year-old Xiumei Shi Ryan and a 16-year-old boy related to the couple.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office says the teen shot and killed the couple before turning the gun on himself.

The bodies were found Monday afternoon at a home in Azle, which is about 45 miles west of Dallas.

