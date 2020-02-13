3 indicted for organized criminal activity, accused of running gambling operation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury indicted three people for engaging in organized criminal activity after being accused of running a gambling operation.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Lodi Mitchell (pictured, left), 24-year-old Angela Rocha (center), and 26-year-old Brittany Salazar (right) were indicted on the charges Thursday.

In Sept. 2018, an undercover Abilene police officer went into the Red Room, where he gave an account number to Salazar, who gave him a receipt for $25 and a $75 music download gift card, the document states.

The officer sat down and played “Mermaid Riches,” which resembles a slot machine, according to the document, and won $22. The amount of the winnings was more than $5 and more than 10 times the amount that was bet.

As the officer left, he received $79 in cash for the winnings that he accumulated.

Two days later, agents of the Special Operation Division and detectives with the Crimes Against Property Division executed a search warrant at the Red Room, where Rocha and Salazar were the only employees, the document states. They told police that Mitchell was the boss, and would return in 15 minutes, but he never showed up.

Detectives detained and interviewed the 23 customers in the building, most of whom said they were there to win cash prizes, and others who admitted they were there to gamble, according to the document.

Police seized “thousands of dollars in cash,” several computers, and a handwritten sign that read, “Never discuss any internal information about the company with anyone other than office staff,” the document states.