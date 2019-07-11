3 indicted for roles in January drive-by shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were indicted Thursday for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting on Carver Street in late January.

Court documents state 22-year-old Sierra Cortez-Bernal, 19-year-old Ananda Leal, and 18-year-old Antonio Hagans were indicted by a Taylor County grand jury.

According to court documents, a woman reported two bullets that had broken the glass out of her storm door and penetrated her front door.

Cortez-Bernal told police she went in one car with two other people to shoot up a house, following another car with two people in it, the document states.

An Abilene police officer interviewed Leal and Hagans, who also admitted to participating in the drive-by shooting on Carver Street, naming two other suspects in the process, according to the document.

Leal told police that she and Hagans, along with two other suspects involved in the drive-by shooting, went to IHOP after the incident.

Cortez-Bernal, Leal, and Hagans were all indicted for third-degree felony deadly conduct.