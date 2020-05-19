3 new COVID-19 cases in Brown County, total of 54

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports 3 new positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Brown County, bringing up the number of total cases to 54 with 7 deaths confirmed.

According to a press release issued by the city of Brownwood, the Brown County Health Department received three positive tests. Out of the three new cases, two came from the mobile drive-through on May 16th. Both individuals had direct contact with an employee of the nursing home who previously tested positive.

The other positive test result was from a community member who had recently moved to Brownwood, had limited travel outside of the county, and had no known contact with a positive case.

“The National Guard will be performing testing at all nursing homes in Brown County over the next two weeks, as per Governor Abbott’s directive,” said the City of Brownwood. “As the Health Department receives the nursing home mass testing results, we will post them.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

566 Tested

500 Negative

12 Pending

54 Positive Cases

30 Recovered

7 Deaths

