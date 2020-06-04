3 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co. brings active cases up to 28

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.

The health district says there were no new recoveries to report.

The three new positive test results bring the total number of reported cases to 245, with 28 of those being active, and one person remaining in the hospital.

There have been 212 recoveries and 5,731 tests conducted.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below: